    German Army weapons systems & military vehicles on display during Exercise Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A German Army Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer is shown during a static display as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Camp Aachen, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

