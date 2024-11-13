Sgt. 1st Class Robert Shumaker, an infantryman assigned to Company B, Ohio Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, carries water jugs during a stress shoot as part of the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The event replicates real-world combat scenarios to test readiness under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8757487
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-DI214-1322
|Resolution:
|5330x3553
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jolie Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.