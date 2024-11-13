Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Kikpan Toure, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, fires an M4 carbine during a stress shoot as part of the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The stress shoot combines physical exertion with precision marksmanship, challenging competitors to perform under pressure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)