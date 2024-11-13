Pfc. Jaishawn Norman, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 155th Chemical Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, assesses a casualty during the 2025 73rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC is an annual event conducted by the U.S. Army to identify and honor the most skilled and proficient Soldiers across various military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8757473
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-YY008-2050
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|20.46 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katelin Uhinck