Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Tristan Sturgeon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 637th Chemical Company 155th Chemical Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, conducts a final rucksack weigh-in during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. These weigh-ins ensure a rucksack is properly weighed before the 10-mile ruck march event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)