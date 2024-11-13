Spc. Tristan Sturgeon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 637th Chemical Company 155th Chemical Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, conducts a final rucksack weigh-in during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. These weigh-ins ensure a rucksack is properly weighed before the 10-mile ruck march event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8757443
|VIRIN:
|241115-Z-DI214-1003
|Resolution:
|3589x5384
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jolie Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.