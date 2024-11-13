Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Brayden Lewis, a supply specialist with the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, plots a grid coordinate in preparation for the land navigation course during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC competitors demonstrated the highest commitment to the Army values, embodied the Warrior Ethos and represented the force of the future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8757422
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-TO446-1068
    Resolution: 6161x4107
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    Army National Guard BWC
    73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition
    73rd BWC

