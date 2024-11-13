Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Brayden Lewis, a supply specialist with the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), Ohio Army National Guard, plots a grid coordinate in preparation for the land navigation course during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC competitors demonstrated the highest commitment to the Army values, embodied the Warrior Ethos and represented the force of the future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)