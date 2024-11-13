Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quick Reactionary Force Rehearsals, Dragoon Company, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Dragoon Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct rehearsals as the quick reactionary force ensuring support to host nation partners and a shared understanding of mission requirements in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Stephen Odum)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8756947
    VIRIN: 240914-A-FQ717-1197
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 507.55 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Quick Reactionary Force Rehearsals, Dragoon Company, Task Force Commando, by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

