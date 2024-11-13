Quick Reactionary Force Rehearsals, Dragoon Company, Task Force Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Dragoon Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct rehearsals as the quick reactionary force ensuring support to host nation partners and a shared understanding of mission requirements in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Stephen Odum)