    Warrior Care Month: Navy Wounded Warrior Federal Internships Assist Sailor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Second Class Petty Officer Sonar Technician (STG2) Rickaiya Diggs from Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific (ATG MIDPAC) is featured in support of Warrior Care Month, which is “aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those that care about them," according to former Secretary of Defense Robert F. Gates. Navy Region Hawaii highlights the Navy Wounded Warrior program, which offers enrollees nonmedical care for seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and provides resources and support to their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of STG2 Rickaiya Diggs)

    This work, Warrior Care Month: Navy Wounded Warrior Federal Internships Assist Sailor, by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Warrior Care Month
    ATG MIDPAC
    Navy Wounded Warrior
    Rickaiya Diggs

