Warrior Care Month: Navy Wounded Warrior Federal Internships Assist Sailor

Second Class Petty Officer Sonar Technician (STG2) Rickaiya Diggs from Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific (ATG MIDPAC) is featured in support of Warrior Care Month, which is “aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those that care about them," according to former Secretary of Defense Robert F. Gates. Navy Region Hawaii highlights the Navy Wounded Warrior program, which offers enrollees nonmedical care for seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and provides resources and support to their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of STG2 Rickaiya Diggs)