Soldiers persevere through mental, physical obstacles during MEDCoE Best Medic Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Aristotle Vaseliades (left) and Command Sergeant Major Victor Laragione (right) present trophies to Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Cavender and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Vela, the winning team in the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Best Medic Challenge that took place at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis Nov. 3 -7, 2024. Both Cavender and Vela represent the MEDCoE Headquarters Support Company and will compete in the Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition early in 2025. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez)