U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mosher, 335th Training Squadron instructor, tests communication equipment during a Bracer Forge scenario on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 25, 2024. The training activity consisted of radio frequency transmission operations students leading 10 non-communication personnel from the 81st Training Group, 81st Mission Support Group and 81st Medical Group to set up two command and control communications sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8756654
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-IE886-1536
|Resolution:
|1825x2738
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st Training Wing Airmen build skills in creating communication capabilities, by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
