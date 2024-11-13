Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Training Wing Airmen build skills in creating communication capabilities

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mosher, 335th Training Squadron instructor, tests communication equipment during a Bracer Forge scenario on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 25, 2024. The training activity consisted of radio frequency transmission operations students leading 10 non-communication personnel from the 81st Training Group, 81st Mission Support Group and 81st Medical Group to set up two command and control communications sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:43
    VIRIN: 241025-F-IE886-1536
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, 81st Training Wing Airmen build skills in creating communication capabilities, by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    338th Training Squadron
    81st Training Group
    81st Engineering Installation Squadron

