    QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Staff Sgt. Caleb Serling, intelligence analyst, 653rd Regional Support Group, launches himself as he executes the standing power throw during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Oct. 20, Queen Creek High Schoo, Ariz. Service members were tested on five separate events, including deadlifts, hand release push-ups, sprint-drag carry, planks and a two-mile run. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8756448
    VIRIN: 241020-D-EK137-3317
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 293.2 KB
    Location: QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Service member displays rugged determination during ACFT, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    653rd RSG
    ACFT

