Service member displays rugged determination during ACFT

Staff Sgt. Caleb Serling, intelligence analyst, 653rd Regional Support Group, launches himself as he executes the standing power throw during an Army Combat Fitness Test, Oct. 20, Queen Creek High Schoo, Ariz. Service members were tested on five separate events, including deadlifts, hand release push-ups, sprint-drag carry, planks and a two-mile run. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)