    Keeping it in the family – A pilot and boom operator

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jennifer Pearson 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    Air Force Maj. Josh Hansen and Senior Airman Kolby Spurlock pose in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 13, 2024. Hansen and his nephew Spurlock both travelled TDY to support the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, conducting air refueling for U.S. and international allies in the world's largest maritime exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jennifer Pearson)

    Reserve
    Family
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient

