    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and their dogs off Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard crews rescue two boaters and their two dogs after their 31-foot sailboat ran aground south of Fleeton Point, Maryland, Thursday November 14, 2024. The boaters and their dogs were hoisted by an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to emergency services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)

    Search and Rescue
    Air Station Atlantic City
    Coast Guard

