Medical Readiness Command, Europe takes part in USEUCOM Surgeon's Synchronization Meeting

STUTTGART, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with approximately 50 other U.S. military medical leaders, took part in the U.S. European Command Surgeons' Synchronization Meeting Nov. 12-15 in Stuttgart, Germany. The meeting was an opportunity to share military medical priorities and challenges across all branches of service, NATO organizations and European partner nations. Partnerships across the Europe theater are critical for ensuring medically ready forces and ready medical forces to enable global operations for the U.S. and NATO/Partner Alliance. The annual surgeon’s meeting served as a forum for leaders to discuss opportunities for partnership, address operational military medical issues, and synchronize efforts across the theaters. The resulting partnerships and networks built enable the speed and effectiveness of the military medical capabilities throughout the theater. (Courtesy Photo)