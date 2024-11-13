Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe takes part in USEUCOM Surgeon's Synchronization Meeting

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness Command, Europe takes part in USEUCOM Surgeon's Synchronization Meeting

    GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    STUTTGART, Germany - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, along with approximately 50 other U.S. military medical leaders, took part in the U.S. European Command Surgeons' Synchronization Meeting Nov. 12-15 in Stuttgart, Germany. The meeting was an opportunity to share military medical priorities and challenges across all branches of service, NATO organizations and European partner nations. Partnerships across the Europe theater are critical for ensuring medically ready forces and ready medical forces to enable global operations for the U.S. and NATO/Partner Alliance. The annual surgeon’s meeting served as a forum for leaders to discuss opportunities for partnership, address operational military medical issues, and synchronize efforts across the theaters. The resulting partnerships and networks built enable the speed and effectiveness of the military medical capabilities throughout the theater. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8755369
    VIRIN: 241114-A-YV790-7091
    Resolution: 3600x1792
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe takes part in USEUCOM Surgeon's Synchronization Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download