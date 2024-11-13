Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medics adapt, evolve as service needs change

    Army medics adapt, evolve as service needs change

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Whitlock, a Combat Medic Specialist Training Program instructor at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, demonstrates hemorrhage-control concepts to junior ROTC cadets.

    Army medics adapt, evolve as service needs change

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    Army Medic
    emergency care
    EMTs
    respiratory
    Staff Sgt. Jason Whitlock

