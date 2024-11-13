Staff Sgt. Jacob Whitlock, a Combat Medic Specialist Training Program instructor at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, demonstrates hemorrhage-control concepts to junior ROTC cadets.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8752789
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-CO967-1016
|Resolution:
|4284x2703
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army medics adapt, evolve as service needs change, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army medics adapt, evolve as service needs change
No keywords found.