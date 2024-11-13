Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Ghana Armed Forces host planning event for African Land Forces Summit

    ACCRA, GHANA

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Neil Ruggiero 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shanette Robinson, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), African Land Forces Symposium (ALFS) planning team member discusses ALFS 25 with a member of the Ghanian Armed Forces in Accra, Ghana on November 5th, 2024. Military planners for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Ghana Armed Forces visited several sites in Accra, Ghana, November 5-8, 2024, for the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) main planning event. The planning event is part of ongoing preparation for African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025, scheduled for April 7-11, in Accra. ALFS is a weeklong Chief of Staff of the Army event that hosts leaders from more than forty African countries for training and partnership-building with U.S. Army leaders. Last year ALFS took place in Livingstone, Zambia. ALFS 25 marks the return of ALFS to West Africa. Previous West African cohosts of ALFS include Senegal in 2010, Nigeria in 2018, and Cote d’Ivoire in 2023. The main planning event sets the stage for SETAF-AF and Ghanian planners to work together to build the event schedule, develop the ALFS 25 theme, and invite experts and leaders to present topics. In the months leading up to ALFS, planners will continue to meet with Ghanian officials and businesses to tour potential venues, and culturally significant locations. (U.S. Army photo by Neil Ruggiero)

    This work, US, Ghana Armed Forces host planning event for African Land Forces Summit, by Neil Ruggiero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, Ghana Armed Forces host planning event for African Land Forces Summit in Accra

