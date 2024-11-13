Awardees from the 2024 USACE National Awards Ceremony pose with their awards. (U.S. Army photo by Diane Rivera Estella)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8752232
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-A1401-1182
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 USACE Award Winners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE recognizes workforce in National Awards Ceremony
No keywords found.