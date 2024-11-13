Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 USACE Award Winners

    2024 USACE Award Winners

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Awardees from the 2024 USACE National Awards Ceremony pose with their awards. (U.S. Army photo by Diane Rivera Estella)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:17
    Photo ID: 8752232
    VIRIN: 241113-A-A1401-1182
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 USACE Award Winners, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE recognizes workforce in National Awards Ceremony

    USACE
    People
    National Award Winners

