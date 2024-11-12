WADS welcomes first female commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ashley E. Nowak assumes command of the Western Air Defense Sector from Col. Travis Boltjes during a change of command ceremony Nov. 6, 2024,Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Kimberly D. Burke)