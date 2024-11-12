Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WADS welcomes first female commander

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WADS welcomes first female commander

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ashley E. Nowak assumes command of the Western Air Defense Sector from Col. Travis Boltjes during a change of command ceremony Nov. 6, 2024,Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Kimberly D. Burke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8750940
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-YA179-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WADS welcomes first female commander, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WADS welcomes first female commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Western Air Defense Sector
    Col. Travis Boltjes
    Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann
    Col. Ashley Nowak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download