U.S. Air Force Col. Ashley E. Nowak assumes command of the Western Air Defense Sector from Col. Travis Boltjes during a change of command ceremony Nov. 6, 2024,Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern & Air Forces Space) commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Kimberly D. Burke)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8750940
|VIRIN:
|241106-Z-YA179-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WADS welcomes first female commander, by Kimberly Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WADS welcomes first female commander
No keywords found.