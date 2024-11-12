Adm. Holsey Takes Command of U.S. Southern Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-A-BD526-1148 DORAL, Florida (Nov. 7, 2024) Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, incoming commander of U.S. Southern Command, takes the command guidon from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during the SOUTHCOM change-of-command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Nov. 7, 2024. Holsey assumed command from Army Gen. Laura Richardson, who is retiring after 38 years of service. (Photo by Erica Bechard)