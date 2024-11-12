241107-A-BD526-1148 DORAL, Florida (Nov. 7, 2024) Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, incoming commander of U.S. Southern Command, takes the command guidon from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during the SOUTHCOM change-of-command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Nov. 7, 2024. Holsey assumed command from Army Gen. Laura Richardson, who is retiring after 38 years of service. (Photo by Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 09:06
|Photo ID:
|8750362
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-BD526-1166
|Resolution:
|3221x2147
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Holsey Takes Command of U.S. Southern Command, by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.