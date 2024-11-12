Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Holsey Takes Command of U.S. Southern Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Holsey Takes Command of U.S. Southern Command

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    241107-A-BD526-1148 DORAL, Florida (Nov. 7, 2024) Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, incoming commander of U.S. Southern Command, takes the command guidon from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during the SOUTHCOM change-of-command ceremony in Doral, Florida, Nov. 7, 2024. Holsey assumed command from Army Gen. Laura Richardson, who is retiring after 38 years of service. (Photo by Erica Bechard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:06
    Photo ID: 8750362
    VIRIN: 241107-A-BD526-1166
    Resolution: 3221x2147
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Holsey Takes Command of U.S. Southern Command, by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    U.S. Southern Command
    Lloyd Austin
    Laura Richardson
    Charles Q. Brown
    Alvin Holsey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download