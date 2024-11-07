Lt. Graham Ryan competed in the Mounted Pistols competition at the U.S. Cavalry Association’s National Cavalry Competition in El Reno Sept. 11-14.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8749196
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-KP881-8881
|Resolution:
|1707x2560
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Graham Ryan competes in mounted pistols, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.