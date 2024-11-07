Indomitable Spirit: Retired Sailor, Cancer Survivor, and Adaptive Sports Athlete awarded Wounded Warrior of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class (IT1) Maria Edwards, 41, formerly from Commander Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNSGMP) and recent Wounded Warrior of the Year 2024 is featured in support of Warrior Care Month; Edwards stands with her Navy Wounded Warrior team that competed in the Department of Defense Warrior Games for sitting volleyball on Jun. 29, 2024. Warrior Care Month is “aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those that care about them," according to former Secretary of Defense Robert F. Gates. Navy Region Hawaii highlights the Navy Wounded Warrior program, which offers enrollees nonmedical care for seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and provides resources and support to their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maria Edwards)