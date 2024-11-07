Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indomitable Spirit: Retired Sailor, Cancer Survivor, and Adaptive Sports Athlete awarded Wounded Warrior of the Year

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class (IT1) Maria Edwards, 41, formerly from Commander Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNSGMP) and recent Wounded Warrior of the Year 2024 is featured in support of Warrior Care Month; Edwards poses with her bronze medal that she won in the 200-meter run at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida in 2024. Warrior Care Month is “aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those that care about them," according to former Secretary of Defense Robert F. Gates. Navy Region Hawaii highlights the Navy Wounded Warrior program, which offers enrollees nonmedical care for seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and provides resources and support to their families. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maria Edwards)

    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:56
    This work, Indomitable Spirit: Retired Sailor, Cancer Survivor, and Adaptive Sports Athlete awarded Wounded Warrior of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Commander Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Department of Defense Warrior Games
    Maria Edwards
    Wounded Warrior of the Year

