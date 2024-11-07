Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deer Xing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Deer Xing

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    A deer walks across a bridge as a Humvee cautiously approaches on Wood Road near the fish hatchery at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 8, 2024. Fort Indiantown Gap is home to several forms of wildlife due to its variety of ecosystems protected in conservation partnerships. (Courtesy Photo by Henry Tamanini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8748852
    VIRIN: 241112-Z-A3544-1001
    Resolution: 2871x2034
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deer Xing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    wildlife
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    forestry
    environmental stewardship
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download