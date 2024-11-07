MMFA Muaneul Aguila-Perez Awarded Warfighter of the Week

241107-N-EE771-1007 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 7, 2024) – Machinist’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Manuel Aguila-Perez, right, from Tacoma, Wash., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is awarded warfighter of the week by Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, the commanding officer of Stennis, Nov. 7, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Rochelle Smith)
