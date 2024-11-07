Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMFA Muaneul Aguila-Perez Awarded Warfighter of the Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Mary Smith 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241107-N-EE771-1007 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 7, 2024) – Machinist’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Manuel Aguila-Perez, right, from Tacoma, Wash., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is awarded warfighter of the week by Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, the commanding officer of Stennis, Nov. 7, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Rochelle Smith)

    This work, MMFA Muaneul Aguila-Perez Awarded Warfighter of the Week, by LCDR Mary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USN
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    WoW

