FRCE inducts first Navy CMV-22B for maintenance

The first U.S. Navy CMV-22B inducted for maintenance at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) occupies a stall in the depot’s Hangar 1. With receipt of this aircraft, the depot now services all three variants of the V-22 platform, which also include the Marine Corps MV-22B and the Air Force CV-22. The Navy is fielding the CMV-22B for long-range, medium-lift aerial logistics capabilities, including the carrier onboard delivery (COD) mission.