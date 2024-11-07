Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Brig. Eng. Bn. displays vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration [Image 2 of 4]

    91st Brig. Eng. Bn. displays vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration

    BIALYSTOK, POLAND

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A father takes a picture of his son in a U.S. Army Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a static display celebrating Polish Independence Day at Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Polish Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brett Thompson)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 08:25
    Photo ID: 8748011
    VIRIN: 241111-A-BT309-1040
    Resolution: 3554x5331
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BIALYSTOK, PL
