    Army experiences helped Soldier win Olympic medal

    PARIS, FRANCE

    09.10.2024

    Capt. Samantha "Sammy" Sullivan, an Army World Class Program Soldier-Athlete, helped the USA Women's Rugby Sevens team win its first Olympic medal. The U.S. women upset Australia to take the bronze July 30.

    Location: PARIS, FR
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program
    ARMY WCAP
    Soldier-Athlete
    2024 Olympics
    Capt. Samantha Sullivan

