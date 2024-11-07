Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rican Soldier joined Guard to aid family, country

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Puerto Rican Soldier joined Guard to aid family, country

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Spc. Julymar Otero, an outside hitter and setter for the All -Army Volleyball team, joined the Puerto Rico Army National Guard in 2020 to become a first responder during national disasters in Puerto Rico. Her maternal great grandfather and grandfather both served in the Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 04:52
    Photo ID: 8747909
    VIRIN: 241005-A-CO967-1010
    Resolution: 750x579
    Size: 71.26 KB
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR
    Hometown: TOA BAJA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rican Soldier joined Guard to aid family, country, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puerto Rican Soldier joined Guard to aid family, country

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Hurricane Maria
    Army Volleyball
    Hurricane Fiona
    Spc. Julymar Otero

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download