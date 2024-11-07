Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Association of North County Hosts Veterans Day 2024

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general, delivers remarks during the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 2024 Veterans Day Celebration at VANC, Oceanside, Calif., November 11, 2024. MCI-West leadership engaged with community members during the celebration, building camaraderie among service members, veterans, and civilians.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 22:28
    VIRIN: 241111-M-UR891-6926
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    Oceanside
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Veterans Association of North County

