Veterans Association of North County Hosts Veterans Day 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general, delivers remarks during the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 2024 Veterans Day Celebration at VANC, Oceanside, Calif., November 11, 2024. MCI-West leadership engaged with community members during the celebration, building camaraderie among service members, veterans, and civilians.