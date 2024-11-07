Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank you, Veterans!

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On this day, we honor the brave men and women who answered the call to serve, and stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8747147
    VIRIN: 241111-A-XQ291-6527
    Resolution: 1200x628
    Size: 140.35 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

