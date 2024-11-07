USACE Critical Public Facilities team completes FEMA mission assignments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., Critical Public Facilities Planning and Response Team deployed to western North Carolina Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts. The team was tasked by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct preliminary assessments on critical public facilities affected by the hurricane. The facilities included fire stations, police stations, and local government offices. The 10 members of the CPF team performed preliminary assessments in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, and Mitchell counties. A total of 17 sites were visited and assessed for site layout, utility connections, environmental and floodplain concerns. Assessment reports were provided to FEMA, State, and the requesting officials that included a preliminary design and a rough order of magnitude cost estimate. Once reports are accepted and approved by the reviewers, FEMA has the option to either authorize USACE to award contract to install or contract it out themselves. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)