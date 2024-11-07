Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Mehki Edwards, from Jacksonville, Florida, poses for a photo in the port-side break aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 7, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
