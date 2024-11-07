Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Mehki Edwards, from Jacksonville, Florida, poses for a photo in the port-side break aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 7, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8745760
    VIRIN: 241107-N-UA460-1075
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Jacksonville
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

