    Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a New Chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. [Image 2 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a New Chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark is pinned with his fourth star by family members during his promotion ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8745706
    VIRIN: 241108-A-AT733-1002
    Resolution: 5655x3775
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a New Chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    GEN Ronald Clark
    USARPAC Commander

