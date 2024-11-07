Private Mudloff and his fellow intercept operators worked in this barn complex at Vint Hill Farms Station.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8745383
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-SE658-7992
|Resolution:
|2825x2218
|Size:
|940.32 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAGIC Contributes to D-Day Success (10 NOV 1943), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MAGIC Contributes to D-Day Success (10 NOV 1943)
No keywords found.