Date Taken: 11.08.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 13:58 Photo ID: 8745383 VIRIN: 241108-A-SE658-7992 Resolution: 2825x2218 Size: 940.32 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MAGIC Contributes to D-Day Success (10 NOV 1943), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.