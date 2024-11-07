Airman runs Boston in honor of Boston Strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force 1st Lt. Caroline Wittich, an intelligence officer, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and her sister, Maddie, cross the finish of the 27th Boston Marathon to honor the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombing of the marathon April 17, 2023. Her father had been running the race while she and her family had been near the second bombing site. (Courtesy photo)