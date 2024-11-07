Air Force 1st Lt. Caroline Wittich, an intelligence officer, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and her sister, Maddie, cross the finish of the 27th Boston Marathon to honor the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombing of the marathon April 17, 2023. Her father had been running the race while she and her family had been near the second bombing site. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 09:59
|Photo ID:
|8744911
|VIRIN:
|230417-D-ZZ999-2018
|Resolution:
|1626x2232
|Size:
|692.17 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman runs Boston in honor of Boston Strong, by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman runs MCM, honors fallen during Boston marathon
No keywords found.