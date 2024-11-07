Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman runs Boston in honor of Boston Strong

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airman runs Boston in honor of Boston Strong

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Shannon Collins    

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Air Force 1st Lt. Caroline Wittich, an intelligence officer, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and her sister, Maddie, cross the finish of the 27th Boston Marathon to honor the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombing of the marathon April 17, 2023. Her father had been running the race while she and her family had been near the second bombing site. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:59
    Photo ID: 8744911
    VIRIN: 230417-D-ZZ999-2018
    Resolution: 1626x2232
    Size: 692.17 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman runs Boston in honor of Boston Strong, by Shannon Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman runs MCM, honors fallen during Boston marathon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download