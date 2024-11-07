Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Certified Gas Kicker: Airman 1st Class Joseph Saa

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Certified Gas Kicker: Airman 1st Class Joseph Saa

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Joseph Saa, 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics plans apprentince, poses for a photo in front of his workspace, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. Saa was nominated for the wing commander's social media recognition series called "Certified Gas Kicker". (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8744898
    VIRIN: 241005-F-LI355-1048
    Resolution: 4540x3021
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certified Gas Kicker: Airman 1st Class Joseph Saa, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    portrait
    lrs
    logistics readiness squadron
    certified gas kicker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download