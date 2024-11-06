Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    GARMISCH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, provides opening remarks at the 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium in Garmisch, Germany Nov. 5. More than 300 U.S. military medical leaders, healthcare providers and civilian medical counterparts from across Europe, Africa and the continental United States took part in the symposium. The primary focus of the symposium was on building excellence in healthcare, innovation, and readiness among U.S. military medical forces in Europe and Africa as well as enhancing readiness through quality patient outcomes and military population health. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 04:55
