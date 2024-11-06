Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARMISCH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, provides opening remarks at the 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium in Garmisch, Germany Nov. 5. More than 300 U.S. military medical leaders, healthcare providers and civilian medical counterparts from across Europe, Africa and the continental United States took part in the symposium. The primary focus of the symposium was on building excellence in healthcare, innovation, and readiness among U.S. military medical forces in Europe and Africa as well as enhancing readiness through quality patient outcomes and military population health. (Photo by Kirk Frady)