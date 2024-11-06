Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Commmand, Europe conducts 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium

    GERMANY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    GARMISCH, Germany - More than 300 U.S. military medical leaders, healthcare providers and civilian medical counterparts from across Europe, Africa and the continental United States took part in the 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium held Nov. 5 - 8 in Garmisch, Germany. The primary focus of the symposium was on building excellence in healthcare, innovation, and readiness among U.S. military medical forces in Europe and Africa as well as enhancing readiness through quality patient outcomes and military population health.

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

