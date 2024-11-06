Medical Readiness Commmand, Europe conducts 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARMISCH, Germany - More than 300 U.S. military medical leaders, healthcare providers and civilian medical counterparts from across Europe, Africa and the continental United States took part in the 2024 Health and Readiness Symposium held Nov. 5 - 8 in Garmisch, Germany. The primary focus of the symposium was on building excellence in healthcare, innovation, and readiness among U.S. military medical forces in Europe and Africa as well as enhancing readiness through quality patient outcomes and military population health.