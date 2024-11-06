Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command surgeon meets with congressional staff in Greece

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army Maj. Delilah Mergupe, U.S. Army NATO command surgeon, met with House Armed Services Committee staff members to discuss health care issues with the staff members and U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Greece in Thessaloniki. U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations. These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests.

