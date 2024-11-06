Space capabilities activated in Hawaii: ANG's newest Electromagnetic Warfare units receive federal recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Shumpei Fujimura, 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron director of operations, leads a formation during a squadron activation ceremony Nov. 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard held back-to-back ceremonies, marking the federal recognition dates of its enhanced offensive and defensive postured space units. The 150th EWS was activated on Nov. 1 at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai, followed by the activation of the 109th EWS on Nov. 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)