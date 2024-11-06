USACE continues debris removal operations on Lake Lure, N.C.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jake Moir and Private 1st Class Mathew Keegan, members of the 49th Public Affairs Detachment, 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Liberty, N.C., interview Luther Helland, Hurricane Helene, Task Force Debris quality assurance supervisor from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District about the debris removal operations on Lake Lure, N.C. Helland provided an overview of the process of removing, transporting and temporarily storing the debris until the debris can be properly disposed of.
