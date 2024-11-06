Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE continues debris removal operations on Lake Lure, N.C.

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jake Moir and Private 1st Class Mathew Keegan, members of the 49th Public Affairs Detachment, 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Liberty, N.C., interview Luther Helland, Hurricane Helene, Task Force Debris quality assurance supervisor from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District about the debris removal operations on Lake Lure, N.C. Helland provided an overview of the process of removing, transporting and temporarily storing the debris until the debris can be properly disposed of.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8742944
    VIRIN: 241105-A-RP542-1001
    Resolution: 2872x3468
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE continues debris removal operations on Lake Lure, N.C., by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    49th PAD
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    heleneUSACE

