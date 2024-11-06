Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM Researchers are Creating Better Food Rations for Warfighters

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Medical Research and Development Command

    A researcher with the Military Nutrition Division of the Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Environmental Medicine measures the oxygen consumption of a Service Member as he runs on a treadmill during a study to better understand how combat rations enriched with essential amino acids can improve the body’s ability to build muscle during periods when Warfighters are not able to get enough food.

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

