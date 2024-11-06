A researcher with the Military Nutrition Division of the Medical Research and Development Command’s Institute of Environmental Medicine measures the oxygen consumption of a Service Member as he runs on a treadmill during a study to better understand how combat rations enriched with essential amino acids can improve the body’s ability to build muscle during periods when Warfighters are not able to get enough food.
USARIEM Researchers are Creating Better Food Rations for Warfighters
