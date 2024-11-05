MOvember: Men's Health Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian employees pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Members from the 31st Comptroller Squadron and 31st Wing Staff Agencies are participating in a moustache growing competition to raise awareness for men's health related issues and concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)