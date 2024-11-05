Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoN PCA's Visit to NCTAMS PAC

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Ensign S G 

    Naval Information Forces

    Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, the Principal Cyber Advisor of the Department of the Navy, standing with CAPT Jaime Hill and CDR Derrick Moore in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center at NCTAMS PAC in Wahiawa, HI.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 19:44
    VIRIN: 240912-N-PL464-6847
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    This work, DoN PCA's Visit to NCTAMS PAC, by ENS S G, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCTAMS PAC

