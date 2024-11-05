DoN PCA's Visit to NCTAMS PAC

Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, the Principal Cyber Advisor of the Department of the Navy, standing with CAPT Jaime Hill and CDR Derrick Moore in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center at NCTAMS PAC in Wahiawa, HI.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8739468
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-PL464-6847
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
