Leadership from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomes their Soldiers as they return from their Poland deployment at the Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group in Colorado Springs, Colo, Nov. 4, 2024. The flight's arrival was one of the final steps in a long journey home from the Soldiers recent deployment aiding European and NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
This work, 3ABCT Redeployment, by SPC Joshua Zayas-Sabogal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
