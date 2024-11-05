3ABCT Redeployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomes their Soldiers as they return from their Poland deployment at the Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group in Colorado Springs, Colo, Nov. 4, 2024. The flight's arrival was one of the final steps in a long journey home from the Soldiers recent deployment aiding European and NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)