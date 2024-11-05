Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier welcomes opportunity to lead in US Army chemical company on Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. Micaela Rodriguez currently serves as the assistant squad leader in the 2nd Squad, 3rd Hazard Assessment Platoon, in the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 21st Chemical Company. Rodriguez graduated with honors from Fitchburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice sciences before joining the Army in 2021. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 16:42
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FITCHBURG, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: MONTEVIDEO, UY
    21st Chemical Company
    U.S. Army Chemical Corps
    83rd Chemical Battalion
    20th CBRNE Command
    Fort Liberty

