Sgt. Micaela Rodriguez currently serves as the assistant squad leader in the 2nd Squad, 3rd Hazard Assessment Platoon, in the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 21st Chemical Company. Rodriguez graduated with honors from Fitchburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice sciences before joining the Army in 2021. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8739129
|VIRIN:
|241105-A-A4433-1003
|Resolution:
|689x858
|Size:
|94.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FITCHBURG, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|MONTEVIDEO, UY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier welcomes opportunity to lead in US Army chemical company on Fort Liberty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier welcomes opportunity to lead in US Army chemical company on Fort Liberty
No keywords found.