Soldier welcomes opportunity to lead in US Army chemical company on Fort Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Micaela Rodriguez currently serves as the assistant squad leader in the 2nd Squad, 3rd Hazard Assessment Platoon, in the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 21st Chemical Company. Rodriguez graduated with honors from Fitchburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice sciences before joining the Army in 2021. Courtesy photo.