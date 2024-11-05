LEAP Scholars merge Cyber, Language and Culture during training in Germany

LEAP Scholar Maj. Kenneth Hynes (right) presents the Air Force Culture and Language Center coin, as a thank you, to Col. Ilg, Director of Training and Deputy Commander of the Bundeswehr Command and Staff College, Hamburg during a Cyber Language Intensive Training Event (LITE) in Germany.
