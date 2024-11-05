Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAP Scholars merge Cyber, Language and Culture during training in Germany

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by James Brown 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    LEAP Scholar Maj. Kenneth Hynes (right) presents the Air Force Culture and Language Center coin, as a thank you, to Col. Ilg, Director of Training and Deputy Commander of the Bundeswehr Command and Staff College, Hamburg during a Cyber Language Intensive Training Event (LITE) in Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8738426
    VIRIN: 240821-F-ZS247-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    LEAP LEAP Scholar Cyber

