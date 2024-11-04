Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing deboard an aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 24, 2024. The event marked the 4th FW’s completion of a deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. By prioritizing the redeployment homecoming, the Air Force can ensure a robust and responsive redeployment process that aligns with strategic objectives and enhances overall morale within the unit, families and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)