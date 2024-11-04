Continuing a legacy of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col Jason Okumura, 377th Mission Support Group Commander is joined by wife, Lisa Bohannon on the GS15 pinning of Mr. Herber Gohannon, Base Civil Engineer



Mr. Herbert C. Bohannon III promoted to the grade level of GS-15 as the Base Civil Engineer, a senior civilian rank within the United States Air Force Civil Engineering. The promotion ceremony featured tributes to Bohannon's 35-year commitment, particularly at Kirtland Air Force Base, where he significantly contributed to civil engineering and base infrastructure. His dedication, family legacy (including his father’s twenty years of service in Civil Engineering), and core values of integrity, responsibility, and service were highlighted.



Commanding officers, Family, friends and colleagues praised Bohannon for his inspirational leadership and reputation, noting his impact on Kirtland's development and on the broader mission of national defense. Family members and special guests, including former colleagues, were recognized for their support.