BACH Highlights Fort Campbell IDES Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Meet the Fort Campbell Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) team! The Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs have teamed up to make the disability evaluation process seamless, efficient, and fair through the IDES. This system helps determine a service member’s fitness for duty, with their team standing by to guide Soldiers and their families every step of the way. Here to ensure you’re informed and supported, they’re ready to help you understand your options and make the best decisions for the future.