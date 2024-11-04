Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Highlights Fort Campbell IDES Team

    BACH Highlights Fort Campbell IDES Team

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Meet the Fort Campbell Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) team! The Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs have teamed up to make the disability evaluation process seamless, efficient, and fair through the IDES. This system helps determine a service member’s fitness for duty, with their team standing by to guide Soldiers and their families every step of the way. Here to ensure you’re informed and supported, they’re ready to help you understand your options and make the best decisions for the future.

